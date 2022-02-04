WIU’s cold shooting continues

Macomb, IL. – Cold shooting hurts Western Illinois as they fall to Oral Roberts 71-55 on Thursday. Western Illinois moves to 12-9 overall 3-7 in Summit League play.

Western Illinois found their shooting stroke early as they started on an 8-2 run. The run was sparked by Samantha Pryor, who buried two three-pointers. Oral Roberts would battle back as they went on a 10-4 run to tie the game at 12 with 3:22 left in the first. Western responded with a 10-0 run that would give them their biggest lead of the game 22-12. WIU would lose some steam to end the quarter but still hold the advantage 24-18 after one.

In the second quarter, Western’s offense slowed down in a big way. The Leathernecks would be outscored 21-10 in the second frame. The Leathernecks would shoot just 38.46% in the second quarter and would find themselves down 39-34 at the break.

Oral Roberts would come out of the halftime break on a tear. A 10-0 run gave the Golden Eagles a 49-34 lead with 6:59 left. Western would bring a little bit of energy going on a 6-0 run midway through the third but it was not enough. Western would not come back in the rest of the second half as Oral Roberts would pull away in the fourth as Western would fall 71-55.

Elizabeth Lutz led the way for all Western scorers, having 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Danni Nichols was the only other player in double digits contributing 12 points and six rebounds to the Leatherneck cause.

As a team, Western shoots 36.7 percent from the field, 18.2 percent from the three-point line, and 35.7 percent from the charity stripe.

WIU continues their homestand this Saturday as they take on Kansas City at 2:00 p.m. inside Western Hall.