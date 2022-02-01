Summit League clash decided in the final quarter

Kansas City, Mo – A hot start to the fourth quarter helped Kansas City pull away for the 74-66 victory over Western Illinois on Monday.

Kansas City started on the front foot jumping out to a 7-2 lead with 7:11 remaining. The leathernecks would battle back tying, the game twice before taking the lead for the first time as Mallory McDermott got a jumper to go. We would see one more tie in the first before Elizabeth Lutz would give Western the 15-13 lead after one quarter of play.

The second quarter a lot like the first was a battle. Both teams would take the lead but would not take control. Both teams would score 15 points in the second quarter as Western would go into the half up by 2 32-30

The third quarter was a battle of the defenses. Both teams were not able to take control of the game. That all changed in the final minute and a half. Tied at 42, Elizabeth Lutz hit a huge three to put Western up three. After a defensive stop, Western found Anna Deets for a wide-open three on the right-wing as she buried a three at the buzzer to give Western a six-point advantage 48-42.

After shooting 5-16 from the field, the Kansas City offense came out in the fourth firing. They connected for the first 12 points of the quarter to help them take the 54-48 advantage. Western was able to get it down to a one-point game multiple times. Kansas City always had a response. They would pull away for the 74-66 victory. Western Illinois moved to 12-8 overall 3-6 in conference play.

Danni Nichols and Elizabeth Lutz led all Western scorers with 18 points, Evan Zars had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Anna Deets led the bench scorers with 14 points.

Western returns home to Western Hall on Thursday for a two-game homestand as they take on Oral Roberts and Kansas City.