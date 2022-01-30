WIU+gets+redemption+against+the+Tommies

Macomb, Ill– The Western Illinois Men’s Basketball team snapped their two-game losing streak as they defeated the Tommies of St. Thomas 81-52 over the weekend. These two teams faced off in early January with St. Thomas defeating WIU pretty easily.

This game was much different than the last time. Western shot a very efficient 55% from the field, having five different Leathernecks scoring double digits. Trenton Massner led the way for WIU once again as he scored 20 points along with 8 rebounds. Graduate Senior Luka Barisic notched a double-double as he scored 17 points with 12 rebounds.

The first time these two matched up St. Thomas was outstanding from beyond the arc, but that wasn’t the case in this Summit League clash. The Tommies shot 21% from three only knocking down 7 in the whole game. Anders Nelson led St Thomas in scoring as he was the lone player to score in double figures.

After the game assistant head coach Chad Boudreau said, “We were able to get the ball inside, get good post looks, walk them down where we wanted them, It was our post play that made the difference.”

WIU had the size advantage much like they do almost every game. They were able to take advantage of the size differential which ultimately guided them to an easy win.

WIU will be back in action Monday (Jan. 31) as they will host the Roos of Kansas City in Western Hall.