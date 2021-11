The Western Courier newsroom has been moved to Room 310 in Sallee Hall. The student newspaper had operated from the Heating Plant Annex since the early 1980s. The Courier staff is planning to resume online publishing in the spring.

Applications for various editor, manager, writer and photographer positions are being accepted now. Contact adviser Will Buss at wj-buss@wiu.edu for more information.