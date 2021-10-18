WIU Volleyball Swept In Homestand

MACOMB, ILL. – Western Illinois Volleyball (3-16,2-6) was back in action on its hardwood Thursday evening taking on the Kansas City Roos (14-5, 5-2). The western offense had spurts of success but ended up falling in three sets (23-25, 22-25, 20-25).

Western started hot in set number one going on a 6-0 run that would give them an early 11-7 lead. The Roos would fight their way back into the first set closing the gap to 16-14 and eventually tying it up at 19-19. The two teams would battle back and forth until the Roos took the first set 25-23.

The young Leatherneck offense once again started on fire in set number two getting out to a 10-4 lead. The early start was behind the fantastic play of Freshman Brittany Wulf. Wulf would help the Leathernecks push a lead to 16-10 before Kansas City erupted for a 10-0 run and the second set (25-22).

In the third set, both teams came out matching intensity. The Leathernecks found a way to pull ahead to take an 18-14 lead but an 11-2 run by Kansas City ended the night in a three-set sweep.

The Leathernecks homestand did not stop on the weekend as Western Illinois welcomed in Oral Roberts for game two of the four-game homestand. The Golden Eagles would end up leaving Macomb victorious with a three-set sweep (15-25, 27-29, 23-25).

The first set started tight with Kaylann Davis helping the Westerns offense get going tying the first set at 6-6. After that, the first set was all Oral Roberts. They would use a 10-2 run to comfortably take set one 25-15.

The second set was a different story. Once again, the youngsters of the Leatherneck came out throwing haymakers. Brittany Wulf helped lead the Leathernecks in what was a seesaw second set. Her play was not enough as ORU ended up taking the second set 29-27.

Inset number three Western jumped out to an early 3-0 with Maggie Cracker’s service ace. ORU would respond with a 9-6 run to take a 9-6 lead. The Golden eagles would not let go of that lead until a service error tied everything up at 20. ORU would end the night on a 5-2 run to close out set number three with a 25-23 victory.

The Leathernecks are back in action at Western Hall on Thursday, October 21st against Omaha