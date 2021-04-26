WIU Softball swept in final homestand of season

It was a bit of a rough weekend for the softball team, as they got swept by the Roos of UMKC in a four game weekend series in two doubleheaders, all seven-inning games. WIU came into this series 16-25 overall, and were 2-7 at home. They also currently sit dead last in the Summit, so the Leathernecks were hoping to at least split the series.

Game one of the series was a good old fashioned pitcher’s duel. Abby Carlin was on the mound for the Leathernecks, while it was Mia Hoveland for the Roos. The Leathernecks opened the scoring in the third, when fifth year senior Sydney Hollings knocked in Meghan Henson on an RBI double to make it 1-0. The pitchers dueled it out, but the Leathernecks gave up a two run bomb over the left field fence in the 6th hit by Ally Vonfeldt to give the Roos a 2-1 lead, and that would end up being the final score as UMKC took game one of the series. Mia Hoveland got her 11th win of the season, while Abby Carlin got hit with her 13th loss.

Game 2 saw UMKC put the game nearly out of hand early. By the third inning, it was already 6-0. The Leathernecks finally got on the board in the third when the pitcher for the game, Savannah Rodriguez, hit a solo shot to left center to make it 6-1. But unfortunately, the Western Illinois bats could not wake up as the Roos took game two of the doubleheader and swept the day by the score of 6-2. The winning pitcher for UMKC was Camryn Stickel, who also won her 11th game of the season. The losing pitcher for the Leathernecks was freshman Savannah Rodriguez, who is now 4-8 on the season.

On what was Senior Day for the Leatherneck softball team, they went into day two of the series trying to split the series. This year, there are four seniors on the team: Alyssa Ealy, Meghan Henson, Sydney Hollings, and Ashley Minyard. Also, two seniors from last year came back to Macomb and received their senior gifts, as their season was cut short last year due to the pandemic. The two were Halle Hollatz and Jasmine Lara. A big congratulations to all of the seniors involved. All of the Roos’ runs came in the third inning, as the Leathernecks were one-hit by UMKC and went on to then lose the third game 3-0, and also lose the series. Mia Hoveland tallied her second win of the weekend and her twelfth overall. Abby Carlin got hit with her second loss of the weekend and 14th overall.

The Leathernecks were looking to push out one win for pride at this point. The Roos got the bats going early though, as they plated three runs in the top of the 1st to take a 3-0 lead. But the Leathernecks cut right back into the lead in the bottom of the 1st on a Gabriela Drager double to make the score 3-1. In the second inning, the Leathernecks started to look like they were about to stage a comeback, as Savannah Rodriguez singled to cut it back to 4-3. In the 4th, Savannah Hollings, in her final game at Ellen McKee Stadium, homered to left center field to make it 5-4, but the Roos ended up going on to take the final game of the series 7-4 to complete the weekend sweep.

After this series, the Leathernecks dropped to 16-29 overall and 6-14 in the Summit League. They have now lost five in a row and sit in last in the conference. The Roos are now 24-18 overall and 8-8 in the conference. They have now won five in a row and sit at third in the Summit League.