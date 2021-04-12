Leathernecks Men’s Golf UNI Spring Invitational Recap

The Leathernecks men’s golf team took a trip to Cedar Falls Iowa for the UNI Spring Invitational. It was the last regular-season test for the Leathernecks. The starting lineup for the first contest were Kolby Chub, Wyatt Spier, John Lishchynsky, Cameron Karney, Parker Govern and Joe Burke. The WIU Director of Golf stated, “Our guys get an opportunity to dive into match play this weekend, “It’s a great format for hitting the reset button on each hole – they get to play 18 one-hole tournaments each match. It’s a fun way to finish off our regular season.”

Western overall went 1-2 overall in their final-regular season event. The Leathernecks dropped the first round to Green Bay, 3.5-2.5. Wyatt Spier picked up the win for western with a 2UP. Later on, Kolby Chub (1UP), Cameron Karvey (2&1), and Parker Govern got western to tie the host 3-3 in round 2 but Northern Iowa breaks the tiebreaker after a 11-5 hole differential. Many Leathernecks secured wins in the final round. Kolby Chub (3&2), Wyatt Spier (1UP), Cameron Karney (7&5), Govern (2&1), Joe Burke (1UP), and John Lishchynsky tied with his opponent.

The Director of WIU Golf stated after, “The guys finished strong today, “We will be focused on ball striking and putting as we recuperate from travel and prepare for the league championships. Experiencing the wind in Iowa was also good for us since the same will likely happen next month”. Golf Western’s next meet will take place in Newton, Kansas on May 1-3, as they will compete in the Summit League Championships.