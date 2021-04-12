Fraternity and Sorority Life Raises Funds and Awareness for Child Abuse Prevention

Students who are members of Fraternity and Sorority Life at Western Illinois University are raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month through a series of tabling events on campus.

While tabling cannot happen inside this semester, the weather conditions have made it possible for organizations to table outside of the Union, and many of them are taking advantage of this opportunity. The first two tabling events were held on Monday, April 5th, and Thursday, April 8th, and the remainder will be held on Monday, April 12th, Thursday, April 15th, Monday, April 19th, Thursday, April 22nd. All tabling will take place from 12 PM to 3 PM. Volunteers will be wearing blue because it is the color for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Fraternity and Sorority Life Community Service Team which is made up of representatives from all of the Greek Councils on campus as well as staff members from the Office of Student Engagement said, “FSL students should participate in this community service initiative because April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This is an excellent chance for FSL to help spread/raise awareness about child abuse and actively support child abuse survivors. Child abuse and neglect are preventable. Not a single child in this world should have to suffer from the devastating effects of abuse or neglect. All proceeds we raise from the six tabling events will be donated to Macomb Victim’s Services, which provides counseling and financial services to survivors of abuse and those looking to change their circumstances.”

While there are many causes supported each year by Fraternity and Sorority Life on campus, this cause is crucial because it is an epidemic that often goes unnoticed. According to https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/childabuseandneglect/fastfact.html, at least one in seven children in the United States has experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year.

In addition to tabling, all Chapter Presidents were invited to attend a presentation by Macomb Victim’s Services highlighting facts regarding abuse and all events that will be happening in Macomb and the surrounding area during the month of April to raise awareness and funds for the cause.

For more information about victim services, please visit https://wirpc.org/victim-services/ or contact the confidential McDonough County Victim Services Hotline at 309-837-5555.