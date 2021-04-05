Lil Nas X Stirs Controversy

If you were to tell me two years ago that the guy that made Old Town Road would now make a song that depicted Satan, I would have simply ignored you. However, Lil Nas X seems to have caught that world by surprise again, but this time in a different way.

Lil Nas X for me is a true testament to how anything’s possible and how someone can dramatically change from one action, or in this case song. He was able to go from a college dropout who was sleeping on his sisters couch to having the longest reigning No. 1 song on the billboard charts. Luckily, Lil Nas X avoided the short lived attention from a popular song by not becoming a one-hit wonder like many have before him, which included songs such as Panini, Holiday, and now Montero. But, Old Town Road and Montero are polar opposites: ones about horses and the other is about controlling satan?

After hearing all the uproar on Lil Nas X new music video, I decided to watch it myself and I’ll admit it wasn’t at all what I was expecting, It was in your face, provocative, and kept you asking questions; but that’s what a music video is supposed to have you do, right? As of right now, the music video has already acclaimed over 80 million views on YouTube alone. But it’s not the music video that’s also stirring controversy, as well. Along with the music video, Lil Nas X also released his own custom “satin” show, which has human blood in it. That, however, was what crossed the line for many people.

Evanagelicals and conservatives pounced on Lil Nas X, criticizing him for glorifying satan. Even the Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem, saying “we’re in the fight for the soul of our nation”. In my opinion, I don’t understand why Lil Nas X is diving so heavily into satanic depiction for his music right now, but at the same time this just adds more eyeballs to him and his music. Maybe he doesn’t want to be known as the guy who made Old Town Road forever,so in a way he’s just trying to reinvent himself. Either way, Lil Nas X has shown in the long term, he is here to stay.

Furthemore, Lil Nas X has even caught Nike’s wrath as they have sued him from selling any more of his satan shoes, as it clearly shows what looks similar to a Nike logo. In my opinion, I prefer the guy that just talked about horses, panini’s, and the holiday rather than satan in his music.