Pink is sedative

As an avid user of the app TikTok, I found myself on what’s known as “Color Psychology TikTok,” which basically consisted of 30 second videos explaining how certain colors affect your mood, how people perceive you and how certain individuals can warp your emotions through colors. Color psychology then became extremely fascinating, and I found myself researching what exactly it is and ultimately becoming engrossed in the research behind it. The color pink and how it affects humans is particularly interesting.

Now, color psychology is defined as the study of hues as a determinant of human behavior, meaning that because the world is abundant in colors; colors will ultimately play a big role in how our mood or behavior will be for the day. Color psychology is prominent in our clothing, the environment we’re in, how we decorate our homes and even through the weather. Depending on what colors surround us, we can depict if one will be happy or irritable, or even confident. This stems from the brain being stimulated by certain colors which cause emotional responses in our bodies.

Now, the most surprising information I came across was how the color pink affects an individual’s mood. Pink has always been a quite controversial color, due to its association with being “feminine.” We often see pink a lot more during February, because of Valentine’s day. Pink is a color that is considered symbolic of love. Pink is very prominent during the springtime as well, because of the blooming of flowers and the color pink is associated with baby girls and symbolic of child-like innocence. This color tends to have gentle, calming effects on individuals because it triggers the brain and links the color back to calm non-threatening memories.

Some interesting physical effects that the color pink has been linked to is the color’s ability to tone down aggressive individuals. In the 1980s there was a study conducted by a research scientist, Alexander Schauss, who concocted the color, “Baker-Miller Pink,” in order to reduce an inmate’s physical strength and aggressive behaviors. His study consisted of testing multiple inmate’s strength in a pink-colored room, by pushing their arms down while they resisted. He conducted the same test in a blue-painted room and found that the inmate’s strength was hindered in the pink room. This study became very well-known and it led to another study to be conducted in Switzerland. The Swiss ended up choosing a lighter, more cool-toned pink. This color was intended to help reduce feelings of anger and produce a calming effect on inmates when exposed to the pink room for a certain amount of time. The study was deemed successful because the officers noted a big reduction in aggression amongst the inmates, and a lot of the inmates stated that they felt a sense of humiliation when put into the room due to the color being “girly.”

Color psychology is quite interesting, and I urge anyone interested in the topic to look up the psychology behind their favorite colors, or even what colors are most prominent in their living spaces, dorms or wardrobes because you may be surprised if your favorite color is actually what’s putting you in a gloomy mood. It could also lead you to find some fun facts about colors in general, just like my findings on the color pink.