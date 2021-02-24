Leathernecks Sweep Bradley In Doubleheader

The Leathernecks were able to extend their winning streak to five as they faced off against Bradley University. Western Illinois women’s softball team improved their record to 5-1 which is their best start since 2014. Abby Carlin started the game off strong with retiring five of her first six batters. This game was scoreless until the top of the third when the Leathernecks got some offense going. Alyssa Ealy led off with a single followed by an Ami Ill walk, then a single by Sophomore Piper Foote. Savannah Rodriguez was able to bring all three home with a double to center field. At the top of the fourth with bases loaded Maddy Anderson brought home two with a single. Two Bradley mistakes led to the bases loaded once again for the Leathernecks. Kyra Kroll was able to bring home one on a single by Kroll. Down 6-0, Bradley was able to put a run on the board as they lead-off with a homer in the bottom of the fourth by Stacia Seeton. There weren’t any more runs by both teams. Abby Carlin took the win after striking out a season-high 11 batters and only allowing one earned run in seven innings. The Leathernecks won by a score of 6-1 and were able to extend their winning streak to four. Game two started off quick as Western got it going in the top half of the first inning. Alyssa Ealy led off with a walk, then stole second. Following an Ill’s sacrifice bunt she was able to advance to third. Piper Foote was able to bring her home on an RBI single. Savannah Rodriguez followed this with an RBI double to give WIU a 2-0 lead. In the top of the second Ashley Minyard singled and stole second to get something going for the Leathernecks. Minyard advanced to third on a ground ball. Jorja Hudson was able to bring Minyard in on an RBI single to right center. WIU was able to get two more in the top of the fifth after two RBI home run by Piper Foote to extend the lead to 5-0. Savannah Rodriguez threw her second shutout of the early season. She struck out eight in 5.0 innings. The Leathernecks outhit the Braves in the doubleheader 20-8. WIU will have to wait a week until it participates in the 2021 Michelle Short Memorial Collegiate Classic, hosted by Central Arkansas. Play will run Feb. 26-28 in Conway, Ark.