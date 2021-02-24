Gorilla Glue Girl

The Internet has produced the most viral and unbelieve content over the years. From the ‘Chocolate Rain’ guy on YouTube to the Harlem Shake in 2013, there always seems to be a new trend or fascinating story that catches everybody’s attention. This story did more than that combined.

Tessica Brown wanted to gel down her long, braided ponytail, but unfortunately she realized she was out of Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray, which is a common lasting hairspray. So, she did the most logical thing any person would do: use Gorilla Glue as a substitute. Yes. This woman actually put Gorilla Glue in her hair. The worst thing about it was that the glue stayed inside her hair for over a month.

So Brown, again, did the most logical thing a person would do in the situation. She made a video on TikTok talking about how stiff her hair was and no matter how many times she washed it, the glue refused to come out. This post alone has amassed over 39 million views, with more than six million likes. Brown, through this entire ordeal, has become an internet sensation, even if that’s not what she wanted. After finally checking herself into the hospital, Brown was recommended certain products to use, but couldn’t bear the burning sensation from applying it on her scalp, as we see in her follow-up Tik Tok, which has also amassed millions of views.

Brown was finally given good news when a plastic surgeon offered to perform surgery in order to remove the glue from her hair for free, using a homemade medical solvent. Since then, Brown has made a gradual recovery; however, along this has come an increased amount of notoriety and attention. Brown has already capitalized on it by starting her own GoFundMe, which already raised more than $20,000 before being shut down. She has also started her own merchandise line, with a picture of her and Gorilla Glue saying, “Bonded For Life.”

It’s even gotten to the level that Brown’s new manager, Gina Rodriguez, has discussed endorsement deals and further collaborations for Brown. Even though Brown is profiting both financially and notoriety wise, she still admits that the new fame is taking a toll on her personal life, as her own 11-year old came home crying from school because of the comments people were making about her.

Regardless of the blowback, Brown’s absurd decision to put Gorilla Glue in her hair and put it on TikTok, just shows how attainable it is easy for someone to gain such notoriety. The Internet is a mysterious place where you can find the most negative, positive and ridiculous stories; and also at the same time build a sustainable brand from the attention, as well.