Will Trump ever admit his loss?

You would think after more than a week since the election, we would be past the campaign and endless political ads. While most of that’s true, the fact is that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States; unfortunately, the current president isn’t taking his defeat so easy and to him it’s as if he didn’t even lose. Seriously.

Like most people on election night, I was anxious on how everything would turn out and whether or not there would be more riots like people predicted, but precisely what people said would happen ended up happening. Due to a large amount of mail-in absentee ballots, on election night Trump seemed like he had a comfortable lead and was going to win, but as more votes started coming in days later, Biden became the clear winner. However, Trump did what he always does and that’s continue to ignite skepticism and doubt, and of course claim that the election was being “stolen” from him.

To this day there is no credible evidence of wrongdoing in any state. Unfortunately, the Trump campaign still continues to file lawsuits in states like Nevada and Pennsylvania, which have later been dismissed by a judge or dropped by their own legal team. For a man that constantly brags about being a winner, it’s understandable why this defeat is hard for him, but purposely trying to sabotage Biden’s transition to become president by pretending he doesn’t even exist is completely ludicrous. Trump has refused to concede to Biden and hasn’t invited him or his wife to the White House, which is a customary gesture the president does for his successor.

It’s not a surprise, though; Trump is not a conventional president and has always done things his own way, but the lack of respect and decency to your competitor who clearly beat you not only brings him down, but the Republican party as well. Trump has denied Biden and his team from participating in any intelligence briefings and his own administration has blocked Biden the money he needs for his transition. This is completely petty and ridiculous, but most importantly puts the next administration at risk of being ill-prepared because of Trump’s petty tactics.

Just as people thought the Trump era was finally coming to an end, that now seems very unlikely. Reports have already come out that Trump’s interested in a 2024 presidential run. Grover Cleveland is the only president to have served two non-consecutive terms. Along with this, Trump’s team has already begun a political action committee that will help fund and promote candidates in future elections. To top it all off, Trump has contemplated starting a media network to rival conservative network Fox News. Even though Trump will be leaving office, his ever-spreading presence on mainstream media and social media, will always keep him in the public eye.