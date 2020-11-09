Sigma Sigma Sigma hosts virtual 5K

Sigma Sigma Sigma will be hosting their first ever Virtual 5K philanthropy event from Nov. 12th through the 15th in support of the Tri Sigma Foundation.

As event regulations get stricter and weather gets colder, organizations on the Western Illinois University campus are being forced to get creative in terms of philanthropic initiatives. As http://www.wiu.edu/student_services/greek_life/ reads, “Each national fraternity and sorority has established a philanthropy or community service program that raised money for charitable causes. Many organizations participate in a local Adopt a Street program in a partnership with the City of Macomb and also sponsor local service and philanthropy projects each semester. Philanthropies such as the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Pediatric Aids, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Galludet University, the American Red Cross, the McDonough County YMCA, Macomb Fire Department, Macomb American Legion, and many more have benefited from the local and national efforts of Westerm Illinois University’s fraternities and sororities.”

The Sigma Sigma Sigma philanthropy chair Emily Gutierrez said, “Our annual Fall philanthropy is a dodgeball tournament that we call Dodging Prematurity. Dodgeball is a hard sport to social distance and play safely during this pandemic, so we opted to look into other options. We wanted to raise money and spread awareness about our cause in a way that allowed anyone to participate, even people who are high risk and do not want to interact with others. A virtual event seemed like the perfect solution.”

The event details were posted on a Facebook Event page and explain how to register, participate and qualify for the prizes being offered to the winners, three Amazon gift cards for first, second and third place. The event will be spread over a span of four days in hopes of allowing the most people possible to participate. Participants can log their times on the “Just Move” App, which can be downloaded onto any Smartphone. There is a $10 registration fee to participate, but all of the proceeds will go directly to the Tri Sigma Foundation. Senior member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Melanie Higgins said, “It is amazing that we are able to do an event this year that requires no cost to host. This means that all registration fees and donations can go towards our philanthropy. The Tri Sigma Foundation provides leadership training for women, scholarships as well as supporting children through partnerships with March of Dimes and the Robbie Page Memorial Fund.” Gutierrez echoed this when she said, “I am so glad that even in these difficult times, we are able to give back to a cause that is so important to all of us in Tri Sigma.”