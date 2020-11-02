Interim President Abraham visits the Western Courier Staff

Western Illinois University Interim President Martin Abraham stopped by the Western Courier office last week for a chat with the staff regarding all the happenings of the semester.

As the semester comes to an end, Abraham said that Spring will likely be the same in terms of the rules and regulations on campus in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. Events will still be limited in attendance and will require both masks and social distancing. All of this is subject to change as news regarding the pandemic and a vaccine emerge and change. He said, “There is a plan if we have to go fully remote in the Spring, but as of now the semester is still set to be in person.” There will be no Spring break this year, but there may be a few days off to help allevi ate the stress of a semester without a break.

Abraham shared with the staff that he is no scientist and reads the same news that we do but that he remains hopeful that COVID-19 will come to an end. If he had to predict a timeline of when progress will be made with a vaccine for the pandemic, he would say that some progress would be made in Summer 2021. Executive Director of Communications Darcie Shinberger said that her experiences working in communication for the University during the time of influenza A virus subtype H1N1 and Mumps have helped her in regards to handling the media and publicity regarding the pandemic, but that nothing like COVID-19 has really been seen before.