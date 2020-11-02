AGR hosts 28th annual Smokin’ Hog Event

Alpha Gamma Rho hosted their 28th annual Smokin Hog’ philanthropy event this past Sunday, Oct. 31st.

Each year, the fraternity hosts a pulled pork dinner which raises funds for various causes, usually kept local. This year was no exception. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alpha Gamma Rho managed to execute their large scale event. They split the day into two parts, with lunch being from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM and dinner being from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Unlike most years, this meal was served drive- thru only and their usual live music performance did not occur.

Tickets to the event were not physical as they usually are. Rather than the typical presale price and then a higher price on the day, the meals cost a flat rate of $5. Cash, check and Venmo were acceptable forms of payment. The meals included a pulled pork sandwich, mac and cheese, coleslaw, apple sauce and a bottle of water. In an effort to reduce traffic and confusion at the event, a map of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house and detailed instructions regarding how to enter and exit the event.

The President, which Alpha Gamma Rho refers to as their noble ruler, Hunter Masters said, “This year had many challenges that we did not have to overcome in years past. We never had a drive-through Smokin Hog since everyone could come inside. AGR wanted to come up with a way to have the event, and still raise money for the Macomb community to benefit from. Our house was set up for the perfect drive through and after some planning we were able to hand out food in a safe and efficient manner. This event will continue to benefit the Macomb community since the money raised gets distributed back to Macomb if people so chose to apply for it. Thank you to the Macomb and surrounding communities for the support/sponsorships. This event couldn’t be possible without you.”