Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund

Megan Thee Stallion has just announced that she will be offering two scholarships of $10,000 each in order to promote her new single, “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug. This is a collaboration between her and Amazon Music’s Rap Rotation. The scholarship fund is for “women of color pursuing a degree in any field of study.” Although 2020 has not been the best year, she is encouraging women to still pursue their dreams and she wants to help make an impact. The application can be found online at, https://theedontstopscholarship.com/.

As the application states, “In honor of all the young women out there who don’t stop working hard to get their education! Women remain underrepresented and undervalued in society and female students of color are at a larger disadvantage when it comes to access to financial resources.” The contents of the application include your name, birthday, zip code, email, field of study, your current college and year of study. Lastly, you will submit an essay pertaining to yourself, your major and why you need to receive your degree. This is very different from current scholarship essays because she does not require a word count or any certain number of pages. You do not need a certain GPA or to be involved in any specific clubs, she is only interested in your story and wants you to try your hardest on the essay.

Scholarship applications can often be overwhelming and very time consuming on top of doing your required college work. As a college student, it is very difficult to get financial help, especially with the pressure of wanting to make your application as perfect as possible. This is more of a relaxed approach to giving out scholarships which she informs everyone from one of her previous tweets saying, “Doesn’t matter how many words or pages just do your best hotties!” Although she is a well-known female rapper, most people don’t know that she is a senior majoring in Healthcare Administration at Texas Southern University. Being a college student herself, she understands the struggles and challenges they face every single day. This is her way of wanting to encourage women of color to keep pursuing their degree and to not let anything stop them.

The application link was sent out on Oct. 8 and the next morning the site was backed up and began crashing. However, this should not discourage you from still trying to apply because they are working on fixing the website to make sure everyone has a fair chance to complete the application. The two winners for the “Don’t Stop” applications will be announced sometime in November, but the actual date has not yet been announced. In order to stay updated on the scholarship, you can follow Megan Thee Stallion on her Instagram and Twitter, both with the handle @theestallion. If you are able to apply, it is highly encouraged and you should take this opportunity to do so.