Multicultural+Center+unveils+art

The Western Illinois University Multicultural Center recently unveiled a new piece of artwork on campus.

The project, which was funded by the Multicultural Center, has added some graphic flair to a set of stairs near the center. Executive Director of University Communications Darcie Shinberger said, “Jessica Lambert of University Relations re-created the original design based on artwork and phrases we have seen and heard nationally. Natalie Divan of the Visual Production Center further refined the design to fit the stairs and printed and installed these exterior stickers.”

The stairs read, “At Western Illinois University, we believe black lives matter, women’s rights are human rights, no human is illegal, love is love, science is real, kindness is everything, we are all members of the WIU family.” The bulk of the stairs are made up of phrases that can be found across the Internet adorning T-shirts, flags and other various forms of merchandise, but with a Western Illinois University twist.

When asked how the idea for this project came about, Multicultural Center Coordinator Carl Ervin said, “The Multicultural Center mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, kindness and unity. We continuously search for ways to get the message out. The steps offer a medium that is convenient, prominent and spreads our message of being inclusively inviting and intentionally recognizing.” Ervin went on to say, “We hope to promote awareness and encourage reflection and connection to diversity, inclusion, equity, kindness and unity. We want to shed light on the social justice message of valuing diversity, equity, inclusion and kindness. The one thing we want students to learn is that our mission has been and will continue to be one of innovative student centered programming and inclusive excellence.”