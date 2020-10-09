Virtual Homecoming weekend

Macomb,Il- Western Illinois University’s Homecoming Part I – a virtual celebration – happens this weekend (Oct. 9-10), with Part II scheduled (tentatively scheduled as in-person events), April 16-17, 2021.

This year’s virtual Virtual Old Stompin’ Ground Runaround can be completed anywhere and anytime that day. Choose to run, walk, jog or workout on a treadmill to complete the 5K. Submit a photo of yourself in your WIU gear for a chance to be featured on the WIU Alumni Association’s social media accounts. Visit wiu.edu/alumni/race.php on how to participate and submit your race time. To register without a t-shirt purchase, email A-Association@wiu.edu. Individuals who want to purchase a t-shirt must register at wiu.com/alumni.