Will the Big 12 be represented in the CFP?

Since the College Football Playoffs was introduced in 2015, the Big 12 has been represented four out of the six years. With powerhouses like Oklahoma and Texas going down over the weekend, is it possible that we see the Big 12 not be in the playoffs for the first time since 2017?

Oklahoma has been in the CFP since 2018 and has been the only team from the Big 12 to get in. Oklahoma is in danger of not even making it to the Big 12 Championship game. With a big 38-0 Week 1 win against Missouri State, this Oklahoma team looked promising. With the talented Spencer Rattler under center, this Oklahoma team felt confident going into the next couple weeks. Rattler, a highly touted recruit coming out of Phoenix, Ariz., redshirted last year due to Jalen Hurts transferring to Oklahoma. With teams like Kansas State and Iowa State coming up on the schedule, they were looking to start 3-0. In both of these games, Oklahoma was competing and keeping it close until Rattler made poor decisions that would ultimately cost the Sooners the game. Oklahoma, now 1-2 looks to turn it around with a big win over ranked Texas. They will face off this Saturday.

Texas is bringing back star quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Everyone thought maybe this was the year that Texas football is finally back. With two dominating wins over UTEP and Texas Tech, Ehlinger and the Longhorns were looking great. Next was a winless TCU team that had previously lost to Iowa State. This game was back and forth. Both teams were putting in successful drives and scoring with ease. With a chance to take the lead at the end, TCU forced a fumble from Texas at the goal line to seal the game and give the Horned Frogs their first win of the year. Texas, getting their first loss, looks to come back with a win against a struggling Oklahoma team.

With all of the struggling teams in the Big 12, there is one team that is looking promising. That team is the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cowboys started the season off 3-0 with wins over Tulsa, WVU and Kansas. Oklahoma State is returning a key piece of their offense. That piece is Heisman candidate Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard has been one of the most consistent runners in the NCAA in the last two years. Everyone predicted for him to have a big year, and that is exactly how he has started. With already tallying over 330 yards, Hubbard is showing why he has been touted as one of the best running backs over the past couple of years. Oklahoma State’s next game is Oct. 17 against Baylor.

With all of the powerhouses struggling early in the Big 12, there is no doubt that they will try to turn it around towards the end of the year. Teams like Oklahoma and Texas will try to look to make a run to put them in position for the Big 12 championship. For Oklahoma State, they will try to continue to keep winning so they can be put in a position to try and represent the Big 12 in the College Football Playoffs.