Fall favorites on Disney+

As October quickly approaches, many different streaming services have been working to add their Spooky Season favorites to the list!

Disney+ was one of the first streaming services to begin adding their collection of Fall Favorites to the streaming services library. These different Fall favorites include movies and TV episodes alike and include forever favorites such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus. I will say this every Fall for as long as I am writing for the Courier- but if you have never seen either of these movies before please take the opportunity to do so! These are both family favorites and are essential for every Autumn lover. Hocus Pocus follows the story of a teenager named Max, who recently moved to Salem, Mass. from California with his family. Max is skeptical about the town’s infatuation with Halloween and its traditions, and most importantly the rumors of the Sanderson Sister- three witches rumored to have once roamed the town streets. However, on Halloween night, Max finds that there is much more to the town heritage than he had once thought. The Nightmare Before Christmas is a wonderful film for those who love both Halloween and Christmas. The film follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloweentown, who is tired of just scaring people, and who stumbles upon Christmastown. Jack plots to capture Santa Claus and to take Christmastown under his control. Both of these movies are absolute classics and have continued to be beloved over the past 20+ years.

There are many Disney movies that throw us all back to the 2000’s such as the Halloweentown series, The Haunted Mansion, The Scream Team and the Twitches series. These are all-time favorites from when I was growing up, especially the Halloweentown series. In addition to the 2000’s throwbacks, there are also some movies that go back as far as 1949, such as The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr.Toad. This is a film that I have never personally seen, but I know I’ll be checking it out this Fall. Some others from before 2000 include Don’t Look Under the Bed, Frankenweenie, and The Ghosts of Buxley Hall.

One of the newest thrill-films from Disney, Zombies, is also available for streaming on Disney+ right now. Nothing quite screams Fall like some spooky yet family-friendly movies and some warm apple cider! Be sure to grab your favorite fall drink and a friend to check out these fall favorites on Disney+ this season!