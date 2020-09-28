Introducing the Staff

My name is Christopher Bean and I’m currently the Sports Editor for the Western Courier. I’m a senior from Farmington Hills, MI, and I major in Sports Broadcasting. This is my first semester as the Sport Editor for the Courier, but I was the Assistant Sports Editor the previous three semesters. I also have been writing for sports, since my freshman year. Outside of the Courier, I’m a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity Chapter on campus, where I’ve been a member since sophomore year. And I also was the Sports Director for FM 88.3 The Dog last year.