Ways to avoid the stressors in your life

We all know that everyone experiences stress, it is inevitable. But how we manage and prevent our stress can make the difference between having a breakdown, freak out or just a bad day. The first thing you may be asking is what you can do to manage your stress, and you may be worried that you can’t manage something that stresses you out. This is far from the truth and here is why. A stressor is something that, for whatever reason specific to you, causes irritation within yourself. Because of this irritation, emotions develop within you and cause you to either overthink, worry or get angry at something.

The first step is to simply identify common stressors that you have. Once you do this, you may find yourself avoiding some people or activities that you know will stress you out. This avoidance in and of itself is a way to avoid stress. The reason for this is because you have acknowledged and identified a common trend and took action to prevent a result from happening, which is stress in this case. Once you have become accustomed to being able to avoid your known stressors, the next step is going to be a lot harder. That is putting yourself in situations that may be prone to stress. Now, before you deny this idea or think that this is contradictory to the previous advice, this step is just as, if not more, important than the first step. The first step forces you to just look at yourself and stop the common repetitive stressors. By putting yourself in a situation that is not comfortable, you unlock the ability to find new stressors that you had no idea were even there. The reason this happens is that you are learning to be comfortable in an uncomfortable situation.

So, how do you know if you are doing the right thing or if your hard work is paying off? The truth is that only you will see the initial development and it is your job, as a promise to yourself even if no one else sees it, you must believe that you are making a change. If you stay on the path of tackling your stress head on, you will notice that the things around you bounce off of you and the people around you acknowledge your growth. Once you get to that level, you can’t just stop because that is exactly how you will revert to your former self. Although stress is a hard thing to deal with, that’s all it is in the end: hard.

If you decide to take on that difficulty then nothing will be able to get in the way of what you want to do. In the end, life is going to find a way to stress you out, but learning how to avoid, cope or circumvent a way out of your stressors. By understanding these principles you will become a stronger person and be able to tackle problems with a level head even when the situation is anything but level.