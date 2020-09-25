Conservatives dreams come true

Last Friday, I like many in this country, was shocked to learn that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed away. With her recent health complications and elder age, it doesn’t really come as a surprise, but her passing is extremely consequential on how it now shapes the Supreme Court and the ideological shift it will dramatically take. Ginsburg was a true advocate for women’s rights becoming the second woman to become a justice, but her death means that President Trump and the Senate Republicans will almost certainly nominate and confirm and conservative justice, thus making the court strictly conservative with a 6-3 majority for possibly the next 20 to 30 years.

Ever since Trump became president, reshaping the judicial courts has been a fervent goal of Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell. By this time, Trump has already confirmed over 200 district and appellate judges and has already confirmed two Supreme Court justices with Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Ginsburg’s seat is a crushing blow to liberals because her seat will most likely be filled with someone who has a completely different judicial ideology than she did.

This nomination is so critically important with everything on the line; this election is considered to be contentious and close, especially with the significant amount of mail-in ballots being requested. With states like Pennsylvania and Michigan extending their delivery dates of ballots being returned a couple of days after the election (as long as they were postmarked on Election Day), this election could very much be a repeat of Bush vs. Gore in 2000, where the Supreme Court decided the election by voting 5-4 to deliver the state of Florida to George W. Bush.

One the most conniving aspects of this entire process is how many Republicans who refused to even consider President Obama’s Supreme Court pick, Merrick Garland, when Justice Antonin Scalia died months before the election, are now eager to confirm Trump’s pick less than 45 days before this election. The move is blatantly hypocritical and gross, but that doesn’t change the fact that it will happen.

As of now, two Republican senators have said they will not vote for a nominee until after the presidential election, but even so, the Republicans still have enough votes to confirm who they want. This goes to show how important both presidential and midterm elections are because there is a real possibility that such a scenario such as this can happen.

Regardless of whether Trump wins re-election or not, his most impactful accomplishment will be the amount of young conservative judges he’s been able to place on the bench that will decide important cases for the next 30 to 40 years.