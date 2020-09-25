No officers charged in Breonna Taylor’s death

More than six months af ter her death, an indictment came in the case of the murder of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

The case began on March 13th, when the house Taylor shared with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was raided by police. The officers were carrying out a drug-related no-knock warrant. Due to the no-knock style of entry, Walker called the police to report a break in and retrieved his gun, which he was licensed to own. Shots were fired on both sides and Taylor was shot at least eight times during the shootout.

On Tuesday, one former officer who was involved, Brett Hankison, was indicted on charges of wanton endangerment regarding a neighbor’s home that he shot into, but the two who shot Taylor, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, faced no charges. This decision made by the grand jury means that no one was criminally charged for the killing of Taylor. Despite the ruling, Taylor’s family received a $12 million settlement from the city of Louisville for police misconduct.

Immediately following the decision, demonstrations began. Protesters took to the streets in cities such as Louisville, New York, Chicago, Washington and various others. As they have since June, citizens of Louisville continued to demonstrate, but were impacted by a curfew set in place following the indictment hearing for fear of outbursts and retaliation regarding the outcome. The curfew was set for 72 hours. Louisville, along with places around the country, continue to protest. The Black Lives Matters protests sparked by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor continue, and the streets of Macomb are no exception. On Sept. 9, the Black Student Association led a protest for Black Lives Matter and townspeople with signs have been consistently placed at Chandler Park for months. In light of the indictment, the Black Student Association posted a tweet that said, “Say her name! Breonna Taylor deserved better! Black women matter!” and the Gwendolyn Brooks Culture Center posted a tweet that said, “Justice was not served today.”