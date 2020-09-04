Former SEC starting running back transfers to Western

MACOMB, Ill. – Former Auburn starting running back JaTarvious Whitlow announced earlier this week that he will be transferring to Western Illinois. The new Leatherneck will have two years of eligibility left and will be able to play right away.

Whitlow spent his first two years at Auburn, where he rushed for 787 yards and scored eight touchdowns (six rushing and two receptions) his freshman year. The following year in 2019, he rushed for 763 yards and scored all of his 10 touchdowns on the ground. Whitlow has yet to fumble in his collegiate career while rushing for a total of 1,550 yards.

Even though Whitlow is eligible to play right away, the Leathernecks will still have to wait to see him play due to COVID-19. The Missouri Valley Conference postponed conference play until the spring.