Baramidze Named Chair of WIU Department of Mathematics and Philosophy

MACOMB, Ill. – Western Illinois University Professor Victoria Baramidze has been named chair of the WIU Department of Mathematics and Philosophy, according to College of Arts and Sciences Dean Sue Martinelli-Fernandez.

“A consideration of the balance between department and program advocacy is at the heart of her decisions,” said Martinelli-Fernandez. “She is creative, professional and understands higher education’s big picture in the 21st century. I also applaud her innovative and collaborative approach in forging relationships with programs in and outside the College of Arts and Sciences.”

Baramidze began working at WIU in 2005 as an assistant professor of mathematics, specializing in numerical analysis. Since her appointment as Interim Chair in 2018, the department developed and got approvals for two new options in the Mathematics major, Data Science and Statistics and Actuarial Science, as well as a master’s degree in Teaching Mathematics, a fully online cohort program designed for working teachers. In addition, under her leadership, the math placement procedures were redesigned to better match student preparation with their intended areas of study.

Baramidze received her bachelor’s degree from Tbilisi State University and her master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Georgia. Academic research by Baramidze has been presented at several international conferences and published in numerous journals.

For more information about the WIU Department of Mathematics and Philosophy, visit wiu.edu/cas/mathematics_and_philosophy.

