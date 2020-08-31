Spotify versus Apple Music

Spotify and Apple Music are the two most known names when it comes to streaming music. When looking at the numbers, Apple Music has an estimated 68 million active users and Spotify has 248 million active users. Each app has many different pros and cons, and as far as which one is better all comes down to personal preference. So, which one is the best option for you?

Let’s talk about Apple Music. Although it has less than half the users Spotify does, it is slowly working its way up in the charts. When referring to price and availability, Apple offers a three-month free trial and then a $10 monthly fee after your trial runs out. So why not give it a shot? Worst case scenario, you can always cancel your subscription if it wasn’t up to your standards. You also get a better music selection with Apple having over 60 million songs, in comparison to Spotify’s 50 million songs. Even if you don’t know what song you want to listen to, you have the option of the “For You” section which generates songs based on your preferences and gives you songs you would normally listen to. They also offer offline listening, meaning that you can download albums and songs without needing internet connection. Apple Music offers a lot of benefits, however there have been some complaints. The majority of the complaints pertain to the app being difficult to navigate through. Apple has worked on certain bugs and problems with the software to allow it to become easier for users, however, they haven’t quite succeeded in doing so.

Now that we have a better understanding of Apple Music, let’s talk about Spotify. Spotify subscriptions can be broken down into two categories: Spotify Free and Spotify Premium. Premium will cost you $9.99 per month, and you are allowed a one-month free subscription to start off. Although it may not offer as many songs as Apple Music, the app offers a lot more customized playlists and actually understands your music likes and dislikes. They have a “Made for You” section, which is similar to Apple Music’s “For You” feature, however they give you six different playlists called your “Daily Mixes.” This allows your music choices to be broken down into different categories and genres, giving you a playlist for any mood you might be in. This is Spotify’s most liked feature and all users tend to enjoy the playlists they provide for this section. Overall, the app is very easy to navigate and has not had many issues with user interaction. However, there have been some complaints regarding the sound quality, because free users receive 160kbps, where Premium users get 320kbps music streaming. Also, their old lyric feature which has recently been changed so you can no longer view the lyrics to a song you are listening to.