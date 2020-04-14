McDonough County confirms three COVID-19 cases

MACOMB, Ill. – After confirming the first two cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the McDonough County Health Department has since reported one more case that sprung up over the weekend.

It was announced Monday night that a woman in her 60s tested positive for the Coronavirus. The woman is currently isolated at home and it has been said that this case is not related to the other two cases. The woman is not reporting any significant travel at this time.

The first case on Friday was declared to be a woman in her 20s. She also hasn’t stated any significant travel and is also isolating at home. Another man in his 40s tested positive for the virus, however he was tested in a different county and is now also isolating at home. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, McDonough County only has two positive tests.

Officials are currently investigating to see if these three people were in contact with anyone else to try and prevent any further cases in the area.

As for surrounding counties Schuyler and Fulton both have one positive test and Hancock has two. Knox and Warren both have two positive results and a little farther away, Adams County has 26 total positive tests. Once again, all numbers are per the IDPH.

The state of Illinois has reported 22,025 positive tests for the coronavirus and 794 deaths as of noon on Tuesday.

For more information, you can visit the McDonough County Health Department’s website and the most up to date numbers for Illinois can be found at the Illinois Department of Health and Safety’s website.

To combat the disease, McDonough County Hospital has set up a drive-thru where you can be tested for Influenza A and B as well as COVID-19. However, patients must pre-register before showing up.

To pre-register, you must receive an order by your primary care provider or call the MDH Nurse Triage Hotline at 309-836-1715. The hotline is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone in the area experiencing symptoms (fever, shortness of breath or cough) should contact their care provider or the Nurse Triage Hotline. Anyone without a primary care provider can call the MDH Family Clinic or MDH Convenience Clinic at 309-837-6937.