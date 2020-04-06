McDonough County releases COVID-19 test numbers

The McDonough County District Hospital released their COVID-19 test results on Facebook this afternoon.

According to the post, there have been no positive tests in McDonough County so far with 37 negative results and 8 pending.

The post also said that the results may include residents of other counties and that they should be considered an estimate.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 12,262 positive tests and 307 deaths with nearly 70,000 people tested across the state of Illinois.

The county with the most cases nearest to McDonough County is Adams County which currently has eight confirmed cases. The next closest county is Knox County with one confirmed case.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has continued precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, extending the Stay-at-Home order until April 30.