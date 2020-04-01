Illinois is extending the Shelter-in-Place order until April 30

The announcement came from Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday afternoon, just two days after President Donald Trump extended federal guidelines for an additional 30 days on Sunday.

This extension will keep schools closed and non-essential businesses closed for the time being. Citizens are still able to continue essential travel for food and other resources but are strongly encouraged to stay in their homes as much as possible.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are 6,980 confirmed cases and 141 deaths with over 40,000 total people tested.

The closest case to the Western Illinois University campus is in Knox County, where one person has been confirmed to have COVID-19. Officials in Knox County say that 21 have been tested for the coronavirus. There have also been two confirmed cases in Adams County.