Western Illinois University cancels Spring 2020 Commencement

MACOMB, Ill. – Western Illinois University is cancelling their Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies due to the current global pandemic.

In a press release sent to university community, Western Illinois University’s Interim President Martin Abraham apologized for the unfortunate circumstances.

“I’m sorry that the final semester for our students, faculty and staff has changed so dramatically in just a few short weeks, and that we are unable to provide the traditional academic and social experiences to which we’re all accustomed to at this incredible institution,” Abraham said.

According to Abraham, diplomas will be sent by mail at the end of the semester and that the university is looking for alternative methods to acknowledge the accomplishments of graduates.

Multiple colleges across the nation have cancelled their spring commencement ceremonies including the University of Illinois and Illinois State University.

The rapidly developing situation with COVID-19 has led to nearly all events on the Western Illinois campus being cancelled for the remainder of the spring semester.

The university announced yesterday that all classes will remain online until the fall.