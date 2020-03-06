WIU baseball set to end road trip against Mizzou

Gallery | 2 Photos goleathernecks.com Trent Baur tries to pick off the runner.

MACOMB, Ill. — The Western Illinois Baseball Team (0-9) is headed down to Columbia, Miss. for a battle with the SEC Mizzou Tigers (6-5). The Leathernecks are off to a rough start under first year head coach Andy Pascoe, but look to turn it around against the Tigers this weekend.

The Leathernecks and Tigers have met 27 times prior to the upcoming weekend series in Missouri. Mizzou leads the uptime series 22-5, winning four of the last five meetings. Senior utility man Trent Bauer has been on a tear for the Leathernecks so far this season. Bauer has appeared eight of the nine games for Western so far this year, making seven starts. Bauer is hitting .370 on the season for the Necks, leading the team in that category. He currently sits second in The Summit League in the batting average category. He hit his first career home run in Purple and Gold in the series finale in Knoxville against the Vols. Bauer hit .500 last weekend in Memphis. He currently leads the Necks with 10 hits on the 2020 campaign.

Junior Austin Edwards has made his presence felt out of the bullpen for the the Necks this season. Edwards and electric right hander looks to continue his success on the mound this weekend against the Tigers. The junior has made three appearances for the Necks this season, he has tossed five and one-third innings of work, with an ERA of 3.38.

The games between the Leathernecks and Tigers are set for Friday at 6:30 p.m, Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.