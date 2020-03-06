Kobe Webster to transfer after graduation

MACOMB, Ill. — One day after it was announced that Western Illinois University men’s basketball coach Billy Wright would be leaving the program, junior guard Kobe Webster took to his Twitter account to give people an update on his own plans.

“First and foremost, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to do what I love each and every day. Thank you to all my friends and family who have supported me throughout my basketball journey. Thank you, coach Wright, coach Jones and the entire Western Illinois staff for taking the chance on me coming out of high school. I have accomplished a lot both on and off the court while creating undeniable relationships in my three years at WIU. With that said, after my graduation in May, I will be transferring to continue my academic and basketball career.”

Along with this post, he also added a screenshot of his official transfer request through the NCAA. Webster played 81 games over the course of his threeyear tenure at Western and finished his WIU career with 1,328 points, 326 rebounds and 278 assists over the course of 81 games. He started every game he played in and averaged 33.7 minutes a night. He finished with a .427 field goal percentage, .373 three-point percentage and shot .741 percent from the foul line. He dropped a career-high 40 points back on Feb. 22 against Omaha, sinking a career-high five threepointers along the way. He finished the 2019-20 season averaging 17.1 points which are also a career high.

While Webster’s sophomore year was arguably his best here at Western, he did achieve many milestones and put his name in the record books. Of course, he was also a huge part in the historic win in The Summit League Tournament over No. 1 seeded South Dakota State University last season and he has said previously that it was his favorite basketball memory.

He will leave a huge hole to fill in the Leathernecks’ lineup, and the program as a whole sure does have a lot of work to do before next fall if they plan on getting back to the tournament and their winning ways.