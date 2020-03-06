The benefits of having a planned schedule

Life has a way of sneaking up on you or throwing you for a turn if you don’t prepare properly.

Having a schedule can help you significantly when it comes to planning out your week because it is inevitable that you will get busy at some point. If you want to avoid this, then it will benefit you if you have a schedule in place to foresee the tasks and events that you have already committed to.

The worst thing that you can do is make yourself so busy that you do not have time for yourself or you accidentally overbook yourself. When you have obligations, whatever they may be, it is important to have a balance and a structure to what and how you are going to complete your tasks. Doing things last minute should not be the solution, it should be an alternative used as a last resort. Most of us, however, have bad habits of doing things at the last minute and most of the time it works out for us. As tasks get more difficult, longer and consistent, waiting until the last minute can hurt your credibility, performance and the amount you are able to complete.

Creating a schedule is simple and if you are making one for the first time, it is important to have breaks between your obligations throughout the day. Creating breaks for yourself allows you to relax and also decide how to create or update your schedule. Consistency is the name of the game when it comes to production whether it is in your work life or relationships. No one wants to be around the person or affiliate with someone that always has an excuse or needs help because it was obvious they did not take the time to prepare.

Preparation by itself will create ease and consistency in your daily life. Once you become prepared for things to occur, you will be less likely to stress out about deadlines and assignments because you have planned for them. You will also find that making a schedule will make you less anxious because you have prepared and don’t have to anticipate the next “impromptu” assignment to pop up.

Another great reason to make a schedule for yourself is for when little or big things happen. That is where the breaks come in and you can reschedule your assignments and projects to a plan that fits you best. Mastering this will take time, especially if you are used to procrastination like most of us are. Time is fine and as long as you start trying to make a difference today instead of putting it off or thinking that negative about it, things will change. Even if you have tried making a schedule before and it didn’t work out, try it again because the next time you will have information that you got from your failure. It is imperative that you continue to try to make schedules and plan for things in your life. It may not always look exactly how you planned it, but an idea is all you need to set your goals in motion.