Police arrest Monmouth man after store burglary

MONMOUTH, Ill. (NEWS3) — A Monmouth man was arrested after breaking into a local store early Wednesday morning.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards said deputies and Monmouth Police responded to a call for a burglar alarm at the Farm King north of Monmouth just after midnight Wednesday.

Edwards said police chased the alleged burglar on foot after police arrived on the scene. Police eventually arrested George Wallace, 23, of Monmouth at the scene after the foot pursuit.

Edwards said Wallace allegedly took a vehicle in Monmouth, then broke into the store. Police said Wallace stole firearms after breaking a display case.

Wallace was taken to the Warren County Jail and charged with burglary, theft over $500, possession of a firearm with no FOID, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and burglary from a vehicle.

All of the missing weapons were recovered. Bond has not been set, pending a court appearance.