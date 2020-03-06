McDonough Co. teen dies in car crash

MCDONOUGH CO., Ill. (NEWS3) — A teen was killed in a single vehicle car crash Monday night in McDonough County.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened near the intersection of County Road 1800 E. and County Road 1050 N., just east of Macomb, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said Mason Fuller, 19, of Ipava was driving south on County Road 1800 E. when he suddenly ran into a ditch. Police said Fuller tried to pull his 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix back onto the road but after a short distance, he ended up going back into the ditch. He then struck an embankment and overturned.

Police said Fuller was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said the weather conditions were clear and dry. The cause of the crash was improper lane usage.