Potential back-ups for the Chicago Bears

Mitchell Trubisky will be the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears in 2020, but the job could be at risk. Chicago is expecting to add a veteran quarterback to the roster this off-season. The Bears currently have a backup quarterback in Chase Daniel, but it is uncertain if the Bears will resign him. Before the start of the 2018 season, Daniel signed a two-year $10 million contract with $7 million guaranteed. Daniel played a total of three games in two seasons, winning two games and losing one. In all three games, he’s thrown a total of 950 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. Bears general manager Ryan Pace told the media at the NFL Scouting Combine that Trubisky will be the starter in 2020, but did not speak about picking up Trubisky’s fifth year option for 2021. Trubisky was drafted by the Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft with the second overall pick. Over the span of three seasons, Trubisky’s record is 24-20. He led the Bears to the playoffs once, only to lose at home against the Philadelphia Eagles to a missed field goal. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl during the 2018 season. Bears fans have not been impressed with Trubisky’s performance on the field this season. After a phenomenal season in 2018, many fans were expecting Trubisky to improve, but that did not happen. Trubisky’s numbers declined across the board this season. He finished the 2019 season throwing 3,138 yards for 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and was ranked 21st in passing yards and 27th in passing touchdowns. Trubisky also played through injury to his non-throwing shoulder. He was required to have surgery after the season. Bears have over 25 million of cap space. The Bears can gain more with player releases but it is uncertain if they will release anyone yet. With the cap space they do have, they’re a couple of quarterbacks on the free-agent market that the Bears can potentially sign players like Marcus Mariota, Case Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater. What do these players bring to the table?

Mariota:

He has played with the Tennessee Titans for five seasons. In five seasons, Mariota has thrown a total of 13,207 yards for 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. Mariota led the Titans to the playoffs once, losing to the New England Patriots 14-35. During the 2019 season, in week six, Mariota threw for 63 yards and two interceptions against the Denver Broncos. Mariota was benched in the third quarter, losing the game and his starting position to Ryan Tannehill. Mariota did not play for the rest of the season.

Keenum:

He is most recognized for playing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. He led the Vikings to the playoffs, finishing the season 13-3. Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints in their house 29-24. Keenum threw a 61-yard pass to Stefon Digg for a game winning touchdown. Vikings went to the next round, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. Keenum did not return to the Vikings the following season. He played one season for the Denver Broncos and this past season for the Washington Redskins. Keenum started eight games, finishing the season with 1,707 passing yards for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Bridgewater:

He played four seasons for the Minnesota Vikings. He lost the starting position to Case Keenum during the 2017 season. Bridgewater was on the practice squad for the New York Jets before getting traded to the New Orleans Saints. During the 2019 season, the Saints signed Bridgewater to a one year $7.25 million guaranteed contract. In week two, Bridgewater replaced Drew Brees who had a right thumb injury. Bridgewater started for the Saints for five games and won all five games. In those five games, Bridgewater threw a total of 1,384 passing yards for nine touchdowns and two interceptions.