Why dogs are the best companions

As someone who has been an animal lover my whole life, animals have always been a part of my life. At the ripe young age of three years old, I started nagging my parents for a pet. I normally tried to convince them to get me a dog, but occasionally I would try and pester my way to getting a horse. At one point I even had an entire slideshow of where I would keep the horse and where I would get the horse. However, being that we lived in the suburbs of Chicago, a horse was not going to happen. However, a dog eventually became a real possibility.

Now, obviously, a pet is something that is a personal preference, and there are so many different pets that it is hard to argue why one is better than the other because they are all the best pets for the right person. Some people prefer bunnies, some prefer fish and some prefer cats. There is nothing wrong with any one pet, trust me I love them all, but my preference is definitely dogs.

Dogs are, in my opinion, the most loyal, giving and understanding pet. They don’t “argue” with you or get upset when you’re having a rough day, but instead they are just there to comfort you. Dogs do not get super moody as other pets may, but instead, they are always more than excited when you walk through the door, no matter how long you’ve been gone.

Dogs know their person and love them for who they are, and that’s part of what makes them so special. One of the best things about dogs is that they are always ready to get excited about something, just crank the pitch of your voice up a bit and they are instantly excited, tail wagging and all.

Dogs, and pets in general, have also been proven to improve people’s overall emotional well-being. Pets just make people happier, and it’s easy to understand why.

My family rescued a dog when I was in my junior year of high school, and he has brought so much joy and stability into my life. Adopting a dog was one of the best decisions we made, and I encourage anyone that is financially able to do the same. Most people have heard the argument on why you should adopt versus buy a pet, and I am a huge supporter of this argument. Yes, you may get an older dog or a dog whose past has not been the easiest, but no one is perfect, and no pet is perfect either.

A dog is always willing to love you for who you are, and by adopting you are taking that same oath. So, in my opinion, dogs are the best companion that a person can have, but of course it’s different for everyone. Dog cuddles are pretty great, though.