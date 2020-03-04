Three dead after plane crash in central Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. — Traffic was halted after a small plane crashed on Interstate 55, near Lincoln, Ill. on Tuesday leaving three dead.

Illinois State Police say that the plane crashed at approximately 8:49 a.m. and became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate.

Due to the crash, the southbound lane of the interstate was closed for nearly six hours. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the road was opened just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to ISP, it is unclear where the plane came from, where it was going or what caused the crash. The plane has been identified as a four-seat, single-engine Cessna 172.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have taken over control of the investigation and have not released any further updates.

Identities of the passengers involved have not yet been released and will not be released until next-of-kin is notified.