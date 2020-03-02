WIU Track and field wraps up indoor season at The Summit League Championships

Gallery | 4 Photos GOLEATHERNECKS.COM Tia Dorshorst gets a running start.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The women’s Track and Field team ended the month of February participating in the Indoor Summit League Championships on Friday and Saturday. The school records the team set highlighted this weekend.

On Friday, senior Michaela Busch set her personal and school record. Busch’s efforts on Friday set a Leatherneck school record in the pentathlon, earning 3,677 points to receive a silver medal. The 3,677 points surpassed her own. It was a crazy final indoor season for Busch, who’s been plagued by injury. “It feels unreal, I knew I haven’t been able to practice any of my events, several weeks for some and a couple of months for others, so I came to the conference just to do the best with what I had to work with. I’m beyond joyful to have been so successful in the long jump and the 800, but I know there were some hiccups in the other events due to being away. I feel blessed. It’s beyond words how great being a track athlete is. I just love my coaches, my team and the sport,” Busch told WIU Athletic Communications. Busch wasn’t the only Leatherneck to earn a medal on Friday. Senior teammate Bo Brasseur recorded the longest jump of the contest (5.95 meters) on her sixth and final jump to earn a gold medal.

On Saturday, the Leathernecks continued to set records and earn medals. Sophomore Tia Dorshort surpassed Nicole Manning’s record of 3.87 meters (12’ 8.25”) in the pole vault and recorded an 3.88 meters (12’ 8.75”). “It’s been great starting the season only jumping 10′ 10 and finishing with an all-time PR, each week, I have been putting in the work inside the weight room and on the track. I’m happy that my hard work is showing off by being able to claim the top spot. I usually perform better with more pressure so I am glad I am staying consistent throughout the season. I’m very proud of my teammates’ performances as we all did phenomenal this indoor season!” Dorshort told WIU Athletic Communications. The Leathernecks showed out in the triple jump, having three members finish in the top 6, including junior Amelia Peterson who finished fourth. Her 11.83 meters (38’ 9.75”) puts her fifth on the all-time list if Leathernecks. Teammates Allie Scott and Tyronnay Taylor tailed Peterson, finishing in fifth and sixth.

The women’s Track and Field team concluded their indoor season, by finishing in sixth place in The Summit League Championships. They now have just under a month to prepare for their first outdoor meet, when they travel to Edwardsville, Ill. on March 21st to part take in the Cougar Classic at SIUE.