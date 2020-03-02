What Disney Pixar fans have been waiting for

This Thursday Disney Pixar fans will finally be getting what they’ve been waiting for: Onward.

Onward is an animated movie set in a fantasy land, where elves, unicorns, pixies and all other sorts of magical creatures live together. Except that there isn’t much fantasy left these days, with the setting of the film taking place in time where the creatures have a society that mocks ours. Centered around two elven brothers, the film follows Ian, a fresh 16-year-old who never got the chance to see his dad, and his older brother Barley, who is into role-play fantasy games and tries his best to immerse himself in magic, as they find that their deceased father left them a magic staff to bring him back for a day.

However, after Ian can’t hold on to the staff for the duration of the spell, they only get their father’s legs back. The brothers then go on a quest to bring back the rest of their dad before he goes away forever, but they only have 24 hours to do so. Based on the trailer, it looks like the brothers face pixies, centaur cops and what appears to be a dragon.

The cast for this film is incredible. Ian is being voiced by Spiderman himself – Tom Holland, and his older brother by his MCU costar – Chris Pratt. Separately, these two are amazing actors and are so funny. Now Disney has given them the opportunity to work together on a film that will highlight their comedy? Yes, please! And the number of stars doesn’t stop there. Their mother is being voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, better known for her role as Elaine on Seinfeld. Octavia Spencer is voicing the mystical Manticore. Spencer was one of the major characters in Hidden Figures and most recently had her own filmed called Ma. Whoever was able to put together such a star-studded cast should be commended.

I am really looking forward to this film when it comes out. As someone who still loves kids’ movies and Disney Pixar, the film was already screaming my name. But, then I watched an interview with Pratt, where he gave context behind the film. Apparently, the director of the film lost his father when he was young, and never really got the chance to know him. After going through his parents’ house, he found some old tapes of his dad just talking which was really profound because he had never heard his dad talk before. So, the film is about these two brothers trying to bring back their dad but the director’s older brother didn’t know anything about Onward. The movie is supposed to be a sort of love letter to his older brother just thanking him for everything he’s done. This makes the film so much more personal and real. I just can’t wait to see it.

Will they be able to bring back their father before time runs out? We will have to wait and go see on Friday.