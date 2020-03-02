Coronavirus hits the entertainment industry

As the Coronavirus continues to spread globally, more concerns arise, especially those for the entertainment industry.

The Coronavirus is an upper respiratory virus that originated in Wuhan, China. The virus has affected 87,000 people globally and the death toll continues to rise, with the first death in the United States taking place. The Coronavirus is thought to have come from bats or snakes; however, the exact origin remains unknown to this point. However, what isn’t unknown is the effect that this infection has had globally.

According to the New York Times, “Fears about the Coronavirus have prompted comparisons to the 2011 Steven Soderbergh thriller Contagion” these fears that are held by many across the world are causing real-life effects on the entertainment industry. From social media interactions to concerts and even travel, the Coronavirus is affecting the daily entertainment of those in China.

In some ways, this is something that we can see globally as well, like the outbursts of concerned posts on social media. Even platforms such as TikTok have begun to flood with posts about the Coronavirus. As an individual, one may be more wary of going to public places to engage in entertainment due to fear of interacting with someone that may be infected. Little things like these can most definitely build up over time as well.

However, other things around the world are being impacted, for example, box offices. The China box office, which is the second largest in the world, has been impacted so much that it almost completely shut down. According to the New York Times, around 70,000 box offices in China have been closed down due to the Coronavirus outbreak. In China, the same issue of a complete halt of use can be seen within other entertainment industries as well, such as theme parks and travel. However, the travel component can be seen worldwide as different travel bans and precautions are being put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the virus. Additionally, other means of entertainment like live music and other in-person games completed in public are seeing a huge decline and almost a complete stop in China due to the outbreak.

While it may seem justifiable that these changes are happening to the entertainment industry in China, as many areas have been shut down for quarantine, it is also important to keep in mind the global spread of the virus. While the virus is just now beginning to spread in the United States and other countries globally, it is important to consider the impacts that we may also be seen in the coming months as a vaccine for the virus is still in the works.

The best way to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus is again to take the same normal safety precautions you would for any other disease or virus, such as the common cold or the flu. Stay educated and be sure to wash your hands and cover your cough or sneeze.