Hilary Duff rethinks series revival

The iconic Disney Channel series “Lizzie McGuire” is set to finally have a revival, but star Hilary Duff has had a change of heart.

While she is still fully on board and invested in reviving the show that made her a celebrity, she wants to do it in a way that accurately reflects the experience of a 30 year old woman. Unfortunately, the show is set to be on Disney+, which may hinder the show’s ability to be realistic and representative of this experience. Duff came out with a public statement on Friday regarding the situation that most fans probably had not even thought about.

“I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realness of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating,” Duff said, “It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”

Duff seemed so excited when the show was first announced, but her vision of bringing her beloved character back to life was quickly muffled by Disney, who wanted a family-friendly series. While this makes sense because Disney is a family company generally aimed at children and families, that is not what Duff wanted the show to be. In Disney’s defense, the original show was aimed at children and families. This worked because at the time Duff and her character were very young. A PG rating still allowed for an accurate portrayal of her childhood and pre-teen years. Can an adult life be shown accurately in a PG world? I think we all know the answer to that.

This issue that has been brought to light spans deeper than just an Instagram post. The creator of the show, Terri Minsky, who was also set to run the revival, was removed from the project. Along with Duff, Minsky wanted the show to be a real, adult version of Lizzie McGuire, representing the experiences she would have as a 30 year old woman, not censoring them to be appropriate for children and to be able to stream on Disney+.

Disney has yet to address or comment regarding the situation. Perhaps they are taking time to consider and evaluate the proposition, or perhaps their silence is an indication of the stance they will be taking against Duff. It will certainly be interesting to see if they are willing to sacrifice viewership and ownership of a longtime Disney staple in order to capture the true essence of Lizzie McGuire. Likewise, it will be interesting to see if Duff pulls out of the project if Disney decides to keep going in this direction. It will be a loss to longtime fans, but perhaps maintaining the sanctity of the character comes first.