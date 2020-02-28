The options you have before you consider driving under the influence

Every day, one person every 50 minutes dies in a drunk-driving crash. This is about 30 people every day in the United States. No matter what, when you enter a vehicle, there is always a risk of getting into an accident or getting injured. In order to limit these risks, the best thing to do is always to practice safe driving. Safe driving is an extremely broad spectrum, but includes anything from being sober to wearing a seatbelt, and even staying off your cell phone. Drinking and driving is never a good idea, and not only causes risk to yourself, but to others driving as well.

This past year, Macomb has been able to have more Lyft drivers, which has created even more safe ways to travel while enjoying a night out with friends. Although the GoWest bus service is always free, in the cold winter months a lot of students would rather not walk and wait at the bus stops.

Not only is not driving impaired a great way to practice safe driving, but wearing a seat belt can also cut down the risk of getting injured in an accident. The topic of seat belts has always been debated, but a lot of the time it does benefit the driver and has saved many lives since being enforced. Since 1968 when seatbelts started being mandated, they have been able to save around 15,000 lives per year all from just buckling up.

Seatbelts and sober drivers are great examples of practicing safe driving, but one of the major problems in our modern era today is texting and driving. Texting and driving has become one of the biggest problems in our country over the last decade. With everyone always glued to their phone, it is an easy way to get distracted and end up in an accident. In 2019, it was reported that over 3,500 auto accident deaths were caused by texting and driving. Multiple towns over the last decade have enforced laws, such as hands-free devices only, but the laws are difficult to enforce for proving that drivers are on their cell phones. In recent studies, it has been found that men have been more likely to drink and drive, but women are more likely to text and drive.

Companies have also begun buying advertisements on television about texting and driving, usually very graphic and emotional, but are trying to get the audience to understand the reality of the dangers that come with distracted driving. Hopefully, with the new innovations with Bluetooth in cars and people being more educated on the topic, the deaths from texting and driving can begin to decrease. Safe driving is one of the most important things to practice day in and day out. Without taking precautions and being aware of your surroundings, you can potentially lose your life or endanger someone else’s. Simple practices such as not driving impaired, wearing a seat belt and not texting and driving can go a long way in preventing a driver from getting in an accident.