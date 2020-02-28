VPOTUS & the Coronavirus?

In the light of our current atmosphere in the U.S., we are dealing with the spread of the coronavirus. The question of is there a cure is haunting and scaring Americans and causing many to fear. Wednesday, Feb. 26 night at a press conference, President Donald Trump announced he was placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the country’s response to this outbreak. Now the controversial question and debate is, was it a good idea to have Pence in charge?

We begin with the fact that Trump defended the White House’s response, stating that they are trying their best to combat the virus. President Trump also was reluctant against setting an exact emergency fund amount with the Democrats.

‘”We’ll spend whatever is appropriate. Hopefully, we won’t have to spend so much because we really think that we’ve done a great job in keeping it down to a minimum,'” Trump said” (CNN).

Many people aren’t really seeing Trump’s concern about the virus outbreak as sincere because of his nonchalant attitude. Trump was found privately lashing out federal officials for their concern for this outbreak. His ideal first response was to seal off the USA from those testing positive, though while visiting India, he said allowing them back into the U.S. was the right thing to do.

Trump is very confused and unorganized in his response and handling of this outbreak as the president. As the face and leader of this great country with decent healthcare and good climate where not too many viruses break out, Trump is careless. He needs to be concerned about the people already here and the cases here. Our focus as a country presently, needs to be to take care and aid those here with the virus, as well as limiting the spread of it. Also, here we need to prevent it and show the citizens the preventative measures. Next, we need to begin to set travel restrictions, which is something Trump didn’t do after this outbreak. Travel restrictions help with the spread of this disease being airborne and travelling spreading it to other environments.

Trump was found saying he is not worried about the spread of the virus in the U.S. But upon return after this trip, he found his staff and the Democrats discussing and budgeting to begin to fight against this outbreak. After this, Trump put Pence in charge.

I really am concerned about this outbreak, the administration’s response and America’s future with this virus. I hope that we are able to first stifle if not able to cure those presently in America. Next, we need to focus on travel restrictions as well as making sure that we are still trying preventative measures to prevent the spread and growth.

Additionally, Pence needs to be more verbal and open as VP. I’m glad Trump gave him some power, but because he hasn’t done a lot and we as citizens haven’t seen him in full work as VP, it is uncertain of the turnout. We just have to hope and wait to see the outcome.