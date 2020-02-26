WIU golf wraps up Alabama State Spring Kickoff

Gallery | 2 Photos GOLEATHERNECKS.COM Wyatt Spier watches his putt role towards the hole.

PRATTVILLE, Ala. – The Western Illinois men’s and women’s golf team competed at the Alabama State Spring Kickoff over the weekend, and the men’s team shot a combined 861 to claim a two stroke victory over Evansville for their first win of the season.

Wyatt Spier led the way for the Leathernecks, shooting a 204 (-12) and placing in first place. “Wyatt’s career-low round and individual medalist secured the team win. These scores indicate this team’s potential and will help our confidence heading into spring break,” Director of Golf Lia Biehl Lukkarinen told WIU Athletic Communications. Spier recorded his second best 54-hole score with his 204. Teammates Kyle Irlbacker and Cameron Karney joined Spier’s respectfully finishing inside the top 10. Irlbacker shot a 213 (-3) finishing tied for fourth, and Karney shot a 218 (+2) finishing tied for ninth. Parker Govern, Joe Burke and Dylan Cervantes all finished in the top 25 out of 45 competitors. They will enjoy the bye week and will prepare for the Benbow Invitational in Jacksonville, Fla. on March 9.

The women’s team took third place overall this past weekend and Cassidy Jurkaites and Natalie Hooper finished in the top 10. Jurkaites shot a 237 (+21) and Hooper shot a 238 (+22). Hooper shoot a 78 in the last round to help her finish in the top 10.

“The team continued to improve for our low round of the tournament, we plan to continue working on ball striking and wedges when we can get outside at home,” Director of Golf Lia Biehl Lukkarinen told WIU Athletic Communications.

Teammate Katie Tanner followed behind her teammates finishing in 11th, shooting a 242 (+26). Abbie Gault, Nicole Hamilton-Cross and Emily Marrs, respectively finished 13th, 14th and 15th, helping them secure a third place finish. The women’s team will also have a bye week and travel to Jacksonville, Fla. to compete in the Benbow Invitational hosted by Butler University.