The increasing benefits of electric cars

After years and years of people speaking about the next age of electric vehicles, I believe that this decade may be the first to really make electric cars into a commodity.

Tesla, a completely electric company, has cemented themselves so firmly in the automotive industry, that they are the seventh richest car company in the world. Tesla was founded in 2003, meaning in less than 20 years, they managed to eclipse companies that have been competing with one another for more than a century.

Now, to be honest, there are about 12 to 14 companies that run the world, and that is in no small part to mergers and companies creating luxury brands of cars or buying the luxury brands that we all know and love. For instance, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche and Bentley are owned by Volkswagen, and Ferrari is owned by Fiat. So even with these companies having a stake in just about every single car we own or want Tesla has climbed the ladder with electric cars. Tesla has created a marketing scheme and business model that has allowed them to take advantage of our modern digital world. Free marketing or publicity can be hard to come by even when you have a good product. Tesla, however, has mastered the art of free publicity by creating mission statements and objectives that are pro-planet and continuously innovating.

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is also very well known and likable which can also be critical to how people perceive the brand. Tesla is so confident in their products and customer service and the effect of word of mouth that they frequently spend nothing on advertising through commercials and social media. Another benefit Tesla has is people are becoming more aware of the negative effects cars have on our environment. This means that consumers will be willing to convert to an electric vehicle to feel empowered that they are doing better and look cool doing so. The interesting thing is that Tesla is not the only electric manufacturer that has been making headlines. Rivian is an electric company that is making strides in its own right as well. Rivian recently had Ford and Amazon give a combined investment of around $1 billion. The reason these companies would do that is to cash in on the current niche market of electric cars and whatever success Rivian may have down the road. Interestingly enough, Rivian has taken the approach of typical car manufacturers while Tesla boasts their success on a tech company mindset. Rivian currently makes electric SUVs and trucks and want to not only make a splash in the electric market but also the outdoors and traveler market. Rivian has entered many competitions with their concept models to gain a footing in the off road enthusiast market. The vehicle’s coolest feature is a complete tank turn which allows the vehicle to sit in place and do a 360 turn. Currently, Rivian is in development but that can’t stop you from pre-ordering the vehicles.

Tesla won’t have to worry about Rivian overthrowing them any time soon, but as a consumer, we can rejoice that there is hope for an electric future.