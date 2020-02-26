Women’s History Month to kick off early

As Black History Month comes to a close, Women’s History Month will follow with a packed month of events for students to attend all over campus.

The first of the events kicks off on Thursday as a joint Black History Month and Women’s History Month event empowerment workshop will take place in the Multicultural Center. The workshop entitled “Worth It: Guiding Principles for Women of Color at Predominantly White Institutions and Beyond,” will be led by Western Illinois University Alum Tristen Johnson.

Women’s History Month has an annual theme and this year’s is “Valiant Women of the Vote.” According to womenshistory.org, the theme is meant to honor “the brave women who fought to win suffrage rights for women, and for the women who continue to fight for the voting rights of others. Last year’s theme was “Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence,” where they honored women who led efforts to end war, violence and injustice and pioneered the use of nonviolence to change society.

Much like Black History Month, there will be plenty of things to do to highlight strong and powerful women that have helped pave the way for today’s women. One of the most anticipated events taking place at Western is the conference that will be held by the WIU Women in Business. The one-day conference will feature several female leaders from all walks of life and will aim to promote equality among females and bridge the gap to meet women’s needs and achieve success no matter the starting point. The keynote speaker of the conference will be Illinois Sen. Jil Tracy.

Western has their own theme for this year’s Women’s History Month, “Women em(POWER)ed.” This theme was selected by the Women’s Center and those in the community who are involved with the organization.