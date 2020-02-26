No quorum held for Macomb City Council

MACOMB, Ill. – The regularly scheduled City Council meeting was pretty short this week. That’s because not enough Aldermen showed up to even have a quorum. Macomb Mayor Mike Inman, and Alderman Mike Wayland, Thomas Koch and Dennis Moon were all present. John Vigezzi, Tammie Leigh Brown Edwards, Annette Carper and Gayle Carper were all absent.

Annette Carper missed the meetind due to illness and Gayle Carper was on vacation. Due to the many Alderman being absent, Inman declared that there be no quorum and that all business be held until next week.

On the agenda, the Council was set to discuss the authorization to purchase new fuel pumps at the Public Works building.

They were also going to discuss on approving the Engineering Services Agreement with Maurer-Stutz for the design and permitting of an additional reserve Osmosis Well.

Finally, they were supposed to discuss other business as well as give an update on the Complete Count Census.

All will be discussed next Monday.